Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Charlton Baptist
50 Hammond Hill Rd.
Charlton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Adams Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Adams Jr. Obituary
Raymond H. "Bud" Adams Jr., 79

Thompson, CT - Raymond H (Bud) Adams, Jr. 79, of Thompson, CT died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Webster Manor with his loving family at his side .Raymond was born in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Richard) Adams. Bud is survived by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth (Kircher) Adams; two sons, Charles R. Adams (Nicole) of Seekonk, MA and Matthew R. Adams (Bambi) of Weeki Wachee FL; one sister, Sylvia Pusateri and her husband Vincent of Holden; several nieces and nephews.

Bud loved his family and was a good friend to many.

Bud graduated Worcester Boys Trade School and attended Barrington College in RI and served in the Army during Peace Time stationed at Ft. Lewis Washington. He was a Carpenter and enjoyed his work. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting in Maine. He was a member of Charlton Baptist Church and was part of the music program.

The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Monday, February 17 at Charlton Baptist, 50 Hammond Hill Rd., Charlton with Pastor Steve Nordbye officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 pm in West Thompson Cemetery, Riverside Dr., Thompson CT. Calling hours will be Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 4 PM at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charlton Baptist Church, 50 Hammond Hill Rd., Charlton, Ma 01507.

www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -