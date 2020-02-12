|
Raymond H. "Bud" Adams Jr., 79
Thompson, CT - Raymond H (Bud) Adams, Jr. 79, of Thompson, CT died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Webster Manor with his loving family at his side .Raymond was born in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Richard) Adams. Bud is survived by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth (Kircher) Adams; two sons, Charles R. Adams (Nicole) of Seekonk, MA and Matthew R. Adams (Bambi) of Weeki Wachee FL; one sister, Sylvia Pusateri and her husband Vincent of Holden; several nieces and nephews.
Bud loved his family and was a good friend to many.
Bud graduated Worcester Boys Trade School and attended Barrington College in RI and served in the Army during Peace Time stationed at Ft. Lewis Washington. He was a Carpenter and enjoyed his work. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting in Maine. He was a member of Charlton Baptist Church and was part of the music program.
The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Monday, February 17 at Charlton Baptist, 50 Hammond Hill Rd., Charlton with Pastor Steve Nordbye officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 pm in West Thompson Cemetery, Riverside Dr., Thompson CT. Calling hours will be Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 4 PM at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charlton Baptist Church, 50 Hammond Hill Rd., Charlton, Ma 01507.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020