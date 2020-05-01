|
Raymond S. Allen, Jr.
Millbury - Raymond S. Allen Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Fox Hill Center in Vernon, CT after a brief battle with Covid-19.
Ray was the son of Raymond & Ethel Allen from Rochdale, MA. He graduated from Leicester High School, then served in the U.S. Navy as a Physician's Assistant during the Korean War. Ray is well remembered as the Television Repair Man who would go to people's homes and fix their TVs. He then drove tractor trailer along the east coast. He was very involved with the American Legion, Post #205 in Rochdale, serving as commander for a period of time, and later involved with Millbury VFW.
Ray is predeceased by his loving companion of over 35 years, Alice F. Tessier. He leaves behind his four children; Alona Lewis of Burlington NC, Raymond Allen & companion, Fely of Fort Walton Beach FL, Debbie DeRoy & her husband Robert of Tolland CT, and Tammy Brewster & her husband Phil of Tampa FL. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; Tina, Tami & Charline Allen, Kevin & wife Cheryl, Matthew & Megan DeRoy, and Melissa & Philip Brewster, as well as two great-grandchildren: Zahmell & Kyra. In addition, he leaves behind his ex-wife and friend of many years, Patricia Murphy, and many other friends & extended family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future after restrictions are lifted and at the family's convenience. Please visit Ray's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020