Raymond G. Baer, 93
Spring Branch, TX, formerly of Clinton, MA - Raymond G. Baer passed away April 29, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Raymond was born in Clinton, Mass to the late Charles and Ladwina (Brooks) Baer. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Theresa (Garrett) Baer, and his children Kathleen Madden of South Carolina and Garrett Baer of Texas. Ray is also survived by his 2 granddaughters, Lisa Madden-Reed of SC and Chelsea Sanchez of TX; 4 great grandchildren Jake, Trey, Brek, and Barea along with numerous nieces, nephews, and Aunt Corrine Gephardt. Raymond was the oldest of 5 children and he survived all of his siblings- Carolyn (Baer) Andrejzyk, Kenneth Baer, Ronald Baer, and Charles Baer. He survived his son-in-law Thomas Madden, and his grandson Wesley Baer.
Raymond was a WWII Naval Veteran. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal. When Ray returned from the military he married Theresa Garrett and raised a family in Berlin, MA. He resided in Berlin for 65 yrs and remained married to Theresa for 71 yrs. They have been residents of Spring Branch, TX with their son Garrett and his wife Ellen for 5 years.
He worked at B.A. Corbin for 25 yrs followed by 9 yrs at Raytheon as a plant manager. Ray retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Digital after 25 yrs. In his younger days he played for the PAMCO Basketball team and served as an on-call fireman for Marlborough, MA.
Raymond loved his family, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
May He Rest In Peace
A Memorial Mass will be conducted in San Antonio, TX at the La Villita Church: 418 Villita, Bldg 1300, San Antonio, TX 78205 at 11:00 am on Saturday June 8th. Online condolences may be placed at www.tighehamilton.com
