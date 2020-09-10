1/1
Raymond Barrette
Raymond P. Barrette

Thompson, CT - Raymond P. "Ray" Barrette, 58, of the North Grosvenordale section of Thompson, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home in the presence of his family.

He leaves his wife of 36 years, Camilla S. (Sturgis) Barrette; 2 stepchildren, William David Berry and his wife Nicole of Charlton, MA and Tricia L. Ferris and her husband Thomas of Huntsville, AL; 3 grandchildren, Zachary Gaboury and his wife Nikki, Shana Orrell and her husband Christopher, and Cody Gaboury; 8 siblings, his sister and godmother Lucille Deary of North Grosvenordale, Roger Barrette and his wife Linda of Woodstock, Jacqueline Hancock of North Grosvenordale, Dennis Barrette and his wife Donna of North Grosvenordale, Daniel Barrette of Webster, MA, Jeannine Dunn and her husband Steven of Thompson, Patricia Tyck and her husband James of Dudley, MA and Debra Montpelier of Putnam; a sister-in-law, Rita Barrette of Upton, MA; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Leah Gaboury in 2016 and by his brother Donald Barrette in 2011.

He was born and raised in Webster, a son of Raymond A. and Cecile M. (Lemay) Barrette and moved to North Grosvenordale in 1980. He graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High School in 1981.

Mr. Barrette worked for R. H. White Construction Company in Auburn, MA for 33 years, retiring in 2018 as an underground foreman.

An experienced craftsman, he built his own home and excelled at woodworking. He liked to hunt and fish.

His funeral will be held Monday, September 21, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 E. Main St., Webster, MA with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, Webster, MA. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster, MA. Visiting hours will be held of Sunday, September 20, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to the Hospice at Day Kimball Hospital, 320 Pomfret Street, Putnam, CT 06260.

www.scanlonfs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
