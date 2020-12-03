Raymond A. Beahn



PINEHURST, NC -



RAYMOND A. BEAHN



Oct. 18, 1932 – Dec. 2, 2020



Ray passed peacefully in Pinehurst, North Carolina, at First Health Hospice on December 2, 2020. Ray, a proud Irishman, was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts. He attended Boston College on a football scholarship, and while in college, joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After the war, he completed his college education at Boston College and embarked upon a very successful business career. He worked for Boeing, GTE, GE, 3M, and Alltel, setting up leasing and financing programs that are still in use by these major corporations. He also ran Airlift International during the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer, taking lessons on a regular basis. He had a hole-in-one at the age of 85! He played cards with enthusiasm, read several newspapers every day, did the crossword in ink, and was mentoring and advising a start-up when he passed.



Ray is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Raymond A. Beahn, III; his daughter, Jennifer Beahn Perez (Victor Perez); his daughter Meghan Beahn Harris (Robert Harris); and six beautiful grandchildren of whom he was so proud.



In view of the Covid situation, there will be no memorial service or Celebration of Life. Instead, the family would like you to raise a glass in his memory and think of all the good times you enjoyed with him.





