Raymond C. Bolivar, 85



Raymond C. Bolivar died peacefully after a short illness on September 20 at the Lutheran Home in Worcester. He celebrated his 85th birthday on September 12.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private calling hours for only family members will be held in Worcester, the city in which he lived for most of his life. His cremated remains will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn, the town where he was born and raised. His father, mother and one of his sisters are also buried in that plot. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.



In lieu of flowers, donate to either Summit Elder Care, 10 Chestnut St., Worcester, MA 01608, or Lutheran Home, 26 Harvard St., Worcester, MA 01606.



Raymond was the son of the late Guy and Frances (Hicks) Bolivar. He was predeceased by 10 siblings and survived by numerous nephews and nieces. He attended Auburn Public Schools.



For decades, Raymond lived in The Aurora Apartments in Worcester's Main South neighborhood. He was a fixture in that neighborhood, seen often riding his bicycle.



For many years, Raymond was a short-haul truck driver, and once worked for a circus that toured the East Coast. He was an ace horseshoe player, crafty card player, and avid Red Sox fan.





