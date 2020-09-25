1/1
Raymond Bolivar
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond C. Bolivar, 85

Raymond C. Bolivar died peacefully after a short illness on September 20 at the Lutheran Home in Worcester. He celebrated his 85th birthday on September 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private calling hours for only family members will be held in Worcester, the city in which he lived for most of his life. His cremated remains will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn, the town where he was born and raised. His father, mother and one of his sisters are also buried in that plot. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.

In lieu of flowers, donate to either Summit Elder Care, 10 Chestnut St., Worcester, MA 01608, or Lutheran Home, 26 Harvard St., Worcester, MA 01606.

Raymond was the son of the late Guy and Frances (Hicks) Bolivar. He was predeceased by 10 siblings and survived by numerous nephews and nieces. He attended Auburn Public Schools.

For decades, Raymond lived in The Aurora Apartments in Worcester's Main South neighborhood. He was a fixture in that neighborhood, seen often riding his bicycle.

For many years, Raymond was a short-haul truck driver, and once worked for a circus that toured the East Coast. He was an ace horseshoe player, crafty card player, and avid Red Sox fan.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved