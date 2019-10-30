|
|
Raymond J. Bosse, 94
WORCESTER/SPENCER - Raymond J. Bosse, 94, formerly of Spencer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with his family surrounding him. He was born in Spencer the son of Francis and Corina (LeDoux) Bosse and had lived in Spencer for over 70 years before moving to Worcester in 2014.
Raymond proudly served his country and was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a Gunner's Mate 3rd Class serving aboard the USS Tillman (DD 641) and the USS PC 1203 before being honorably discharged in 1946. He was a machinist for many years at Brookfield Machine in West Brookfield and was a former active member of St. Mary's Church, now Mary Queen of the Rosary Church in Spencer. He was ordained a Permanent Deacon in 1978 in the first Diaconate class in the Worcester Diocese. Over the years, he has served as Deacon at St. Vincent Hospital, St. Mary's Church in Spencer, St. Joseph's and St. Pius Churches, both in Leicester and at Notre Dame du Lac Chapel in Worcester. Raymond and his wife, Gloria lived a life of service to others. Together in the early 1980's they started the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary's Church for all who would be alone or needed a meal. That dinner continues to this day. Raymond was also a member and later the chairman of the Charitable Needs Committee in Spencer helping many who were in dire need.
As a resident of Notre Dame du Lac, he was known as the official greeter of new residents. He was first to welcome anyone moving in often meeting families while preparing the apartment for their loved ones prior to the move in date. He was a member of the resident council and performed his diaconate duties for Masses and continued to visit the elderly and sick at Notre Dame Long Term Care every Saturday up until just a couple of months prior to his death.
His beloved wife of 67 years, Gloria M. (Couture) Bosse, passed away in 2017. He leaves three sons, Paul F. Bosse and his wife, Sheila of Rutland, Donald R. Bosse of Austin, Texas, and David R. Bosse and his wife, Carol of Spencer; his daughter, Marie C. Watson and her husband, Brian of Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania; his daughter-in-law, Wendy Robbins of Spencer; eleven grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Sharon, Julie, Douglas, Jeffery, Adam, Bradley, Sadie, Derek and Lisa; ten great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and a cousin. Raymond was predeceased by his parents Francis and Corina his brother, Ronald Bosse and his sister, Claire Gladu.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Raymond's family from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and share in a Prayer Vigil from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at the Notre Dame de Luc Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel with interment following at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Notre Dame Healthcare Educational Bridge Center, 557 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019