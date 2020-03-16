|
|
Raymond F. Boucher
Hubbardston - Raymond Francis Boucher, 70, formerly of Millbury, passed away on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family, at his home after a year long illness.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife Eileen of 50 years, his three daughters Jennifer, Virginia, and Christina, his three sons-in-law and five grandchildren.
Ray had a long and successful career as a Hardware and Software Engineer and Computer Architect. Ray obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in 1971 and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1990. Ray holds multiple patents including one for Microcode Control Systems for digital data processing system, which he was awarded in 1983. He holds many certifications, including an Oil Burner Technician (2012 to present), Open Water Diver (1998 to present), and Universal HVAC Technician (1993 to present). After retiring from the tech field, he became a small business owner and part-time college professor.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his wife, his children and their families, playing piano, water skiing and boating, mountain hiking, gardening, riding his backhoe, solving problems and fixing appliances and electronics. Ray engaged everyone he knew in thoughtful discussion in order to share knowledge and learn from others. Ray always followed his personal "prime directive" and the guiding principle of his favorite quote: "Stop criticizing, upgrade yourself."
Ray's services will be held on Friday, March 20th at Mulhane Home for Funerals in Millbury. To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, if you would like to attend please contact the family directly for details. All flowers are to be omitted and contributions may be made to the Hubbardston Public Library, 7 Main St, Hubbardston, MA. Please visit Ray's tribute page, where condolences and messages can be placed for the family.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020