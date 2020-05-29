Raymond O. Boucher, 88
South Grafton - Raymond O. Boucher, 88, of South Grafton died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home.
He was the husband of Elaine E. (Blondin) Boucher and the late Deborah (Brosnan) Boucher who died 49 years ago on the same day, May 26, 1971.
He was born February 11, 1932 in Northbridge, son of the late Calixte L. and Celanire B. (Tessier) Boucher.
Mr. Boucher served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and Korean War and retired after 20 years of service.
Mr. Boucher was employed as a leather cutter for many years at the Burgess Leather Co. in Grafton.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and he loved Foxwoods Casino.
In addition to his wife Elaine, he is survived by his sons Timothy Boucher and his wife Anne of Spencer; Mike Baillargeon and his wife Kelly of Northbridge; three daughters, Nancy Zagunis of West Boylston, Micheline Picard of Worcester, and Nicole Taylor of South Grafton; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Norman Lucian Boucher and a grandson Raymond Picard.
Visitation and services will be private. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.