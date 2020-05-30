Raymond Boucher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond O. Boucher

South Grafton - Raymond O. Boucher, 88, of South Grafton died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home.

He was the husband of Elaine E. (Blondin) Boucher and the late Deborah (Brosnan) Boucher who died 49 years ago on the same day, May 26, 1971.

He was born February 11, 1932 in Northbridge, son of the late Calixte L. and Celanire B. (Tessier) Boucher.

Mr. Boucher served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and Korean War and retired after 20 years of service.

Mr. Boucher was employed as a leather cutter for many years at the Burgess Leather Co. in Grafton.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and he loved Foxwoods Casino.

In addition to his wife Elaine, he is survived by his sons Timothy Boucher and his wife Anne of Spencer; Mike Baillargeon and his wife Kelly of Northbridge; three daughters, Nancy Zagunis of West Boylston, Micheline Picard of Worcester, and Nicole Taylor of South Grafton; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Norman Lucian Boucher and a grandson Raymond Picard.

Visitation and services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Raymond's late wife, Deborah Boucher, to the New England Affiliate, Susan G. Komen for the cure, Attn: Donations, PO Box 127, Waban, MA 02468. www.bumafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved