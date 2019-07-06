|
Raymond A. Brousseau, 93
Southbridge - Raymond A. Brousseau, 93, formerly of Highland St., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4th, in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, Charlton, after an illness.
His wife of 69 years, Alfreda M. Brousseau, passed away in 2016. He leaves his two sons, Thomas W. Brousseau and his wife Mary of Dudley and William Brousseau and his wife Ginny of Willington, CT; his daughter, Janet R. Plouffe and her husband Richard of Industry, ME; his four grandchildren, Christopher Brousseau and his wife Wendy, Jeffrey Brousseau, Marie Plouffe, and Ephrem Plouffe and his wife Beth; his two great grandsons, Marc Brousseau and Tucker Plouffe; his sister, Ruth Jowett of Charlton; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Gerald Brousseau, Charles Brousseau and George Brousseau. Raymond was born in Southbridge the son of Wilfred and Petronille (Lamoureux) Brousseau. He was a lifelong resident of Southbridge and a 1944 graduate of Mary E. Wells High School in Southbridge. He was a US Army Veteran of World War II and served in the European Theatre.
After the war Ray found his calling at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. His tireless work in quality control helped "keep the Eagle flying". In his spare time, when he wasn't mowing his lawn to perfection, he was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. Raymond also loved reading, eating Giffords French Vanilla ice cream, savoring whole-belly fried clams, swimming in his pool, and traveling the world with Alfreda, including many, many trips to Aruba. He devoted his life to raising his family, sending all his children to college and truly living the American dream. Now he has embarked on his last journey to join his beloved Freda.
His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 9th, at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jacob Edwards Library, 236 Main St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
