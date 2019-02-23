|
Raymond F. Cavanaugh September 17, 1926 - February 20, 2019
WORCESTER - Raymond "Ray" Cavanaugh, who was compassionate, kind, and always congenial, entered eternal life on February 20, 2019, at 92. He lived in his beloved Worcester for 89 years, moving to Boston three years ago to be closer to his daughters, who cared for him to the end. Ray's indomitable spirit lives on in his six surviving children, 12 grandchildren, five surviving siblings, and an extended family of countless nieces, nephews, and friends from all walks of life.
The son of a fireman and a homemaker, Ray learned early the value of hard work and public service. For forty years, he gave his energy, talents, and imagination to the City of Worcester as a public school teacher and principal. He influenced legions of children who were educated at Clark Street, Malvern Road, Ward Street, West Boylston Street, Lincoln Street, Upsala Street, and New Ludlow Street schools. Ray liked to say that good teachers are artists in that they transform students and make them new every day. For 40 years, Ray witnessed hesitant students become confident, struggling students become courageous, unruly students become disciplined, apprehensive students become leaders, and a motley collection of students become lifelong friends. Ray retired with a heart brimming with memories and a spirit filled with wisdom. To Worcester, he gave a piece of his soul.
A child of the Great Depression, Ray was deeply imprinted by the frugality of his childhood. As a parent, he always insisted on shopping for "day old" bread at Nissan's Bakery. He would bring half-eaten school lunches home for his kids, telling them that "just because someone else has taken a few bites of the apple doesn't mean you can't finish it." When he turned 70, Ray swore off all purchases of new clothing with the prediction that he wouldn't live long enough to give them the proper "wear and tear." Twenty two years later, he remained faithful to that promise. When it came to car purchases, Ray adhered to the policy: "the less you pay the better the deal." This philosophy landed him in auto body shops across the city where he was known as a regular.
Ray was a deeply spiritual man. He sought solace in prayer and the rosary, and steadied himself through his faith in difficult times. He was an active parishioner of St. Bernard Church and served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He loved being a member of the parish's Knights of Columbus, and spent a decade teaching Faith Formation. For many years, Ray attended Mass daily, traveling the city to sample a range of styles, and finally settling on the chapel at St. Vincent Medical Center where he and his wife, Helen, would dine in the cafeteria after Mass. Ray collected hundreds of sermons from the priests he loved, distributing them to his children for encouragement on how to live. Ray's faith was tested in many ways over the decades, but like Job he remained faithful to an abiding God.
Ray was a member of the Class of 1940 from Gates Lane School, the Class of 1944 from South High School and the Class of 1949 from College of the Holy Cross. He completed a Master's degree in Education at Fitchburg State College in 1950. While at Gates Lane, Ray was a paperboy for Dr. Robert Goddard, the father of modern rocketry. Ray loved taking his kids to Pakachoag Hill in Auburn to see where Dr. Goddard launched the world's first liquid-fueled rocket in 1926, the year Ray was born. After Holy Cross, Ray went on to serve the college as a part-time librarian for more than 30 years. He loved books and decided there was no better way to stay close to the college that gave him a transformative start in life. Ray is a past president of the Holy Cross Club of Worcester and a past member of the Sodality of Our Lady at Holy Cross. Among Ray's schools, Gates Lane, South High, and Holy Cross stand out as sources of lifelong friendships, treasured memories, and deep pride for this Worcester boy.
Ray is survived by his children: Maureen, James, Sheila and her husband Albert Choy, Deirdre, Neil and his wife Nancy (Richards), and Kathleen Cavanaugh Foley. He leaves 12 grandchildren: Katherine Amoresano; Thomas, Andrew, Katy and Michele Choy; Sarah, Grace, Kevin and Megan Cavanaugh; and Erin, Caroline and Elizabeth Foley. Ray is predeceased by his loving wife, Helen (Fennessy), two children, Brian and Kathleen, and one grandchild, Daniel Foley.
Ray is also survived by his siblings: Ethel McMahon, Madeline Horan, Claire and her husband Thomas Cunningham, Frank, and Matthew Cavanaugh, his sisters-in-law Terry Cavanaugh Cunningham, Kathleen McGill, and Mary Louise Fennessy, his brother-in-law Bill Burke, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers James and Edward, and his sisters Marjorie Beauregard, Katherine Cavanaugh, Catherine Keller, and Mary Rogers. He is the son of the late James and Mary (Kerrins) Cavanaugh.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 8 pm at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester.
