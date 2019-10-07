|
Raymond J. "Jim" Cosenza, 94, Local Barber 40 years
Mr. Raymond J. "Jim" Cosenza Sr,, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday October 7th at St Francis Home in Worcester.
Jim was born March 15, 1925 in Westerly, Rhode Island son of the late Peter A. and Christine M. (Fuscaldo) Cosenza. He was the loving husband of fifty-five years to the late Lillian R. (Rahaim) Cosenza.
Jim was a graduate of Classical High School. He served his country during World War II in the Navy from 1943- 1946.
Following his service in the Navy, Jim owned and operated his barber shop, The Mayflower on Front St. in Worcester for over forty years. He later was a salesman for AMD Distributors for over fifteen years until his retirement in 1998.
He was a very active member and parishioner at Our Lady of Loreto Church and was a lifetime 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Pope John Council 5481 as well as a member of the Worcester Elks.
Jim was an avid sports fan rarely missing any of his children and grandchildren's games. In particular he loved attending Friday night football games at Crocker Field cheering for the Fitchburg Red Raiders.
He was a active volunteer along with his wife Lillian for ALSAC, a chapter of St Jude's Research Hospital and earned recognition for his many years of service receiving the St Jude Children's Research Service Award and the key to the City of Worcester for his dedicated volunteerism.
Jim's family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers who provided loving support and care to Jim, in particular, Angela, Rhoda and Evelyn of Blackstone Valley Home Care as well as the Jewish Healthcare Hospice Team.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Karen Melfa and her husband Victor, three sons, Mark R. Cosenza and his wife Laura-Kay, Raymond J. Cosenza Jr. and his wife Judith, and Robert G. Cosenza and his wife Laura; fourteen adored grandchildren, Marlena Jaillet and her husband Tad, Andrew Cosenza, Amanda Rukstalis and husband David, Abby Cosenza, Justin Cosenza, Kimberly Ruygt and her husband Paul, David Cosenza and his wife Jennifer, Jeffrey Cosenza, Victor Melfa III and his wife Lindley, Jessica Melfa, Ariana, Olivia, Claudia, and Thomas Cosenza; also seven great grandchildren, Mia, Lydia, Jaime, Jack, Max, Hadley and Talbott, one sister, Mary Brewer and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph, Albert, William, Natale, Cosenza, Yolanda Boucher, Genevieve Stavros, and Helen Browne.
His funeral will take place on Thursday, October 10th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Mt Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd., Worcester at 9:30am. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be Wednesday October 9th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-1942. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director, for directions and to express your condolences please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019