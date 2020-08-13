Raymond B. Craw Jr.
UXBRIDGE - Raymond B. Craw Jr., 77, formerly of Cherry St. passed away on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020 at Webster Manor Nursing Home where he had lived the past 2 years, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Elaine M. (Tancrell) Craw.
He is also survived by a brother, William Craw and his wife Beverly of Plymouth, in-laws, and several nieces and nephews, as well as great- nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Frances Zaffiro, and 2 brothers, Harold Knight and Milton "Mickey" Knight.
Born in Taunton, MA on Aug. 14, 1942, Ray was the son of Raymond B. Sr. and Gladys I. (Knight) Craw and grew up in Plymouth and had transferred to Northbridge High school. Ray had been a resident of Uxbridge the past 42 years. Ray worked as a grounds keeper, and also as a cook for both Westboro and Worcester state hospitals for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. A avid sports fan, Ray enjoyed watching sports games on TV, and coached Uxbridge Little League and pitched for weekly games for many years. He also enjoyed candlepin bowling, and played in a 10-pin league in Grafton. In his younger years, he was a skilled roller-skater.
His funeral service will be held on Sun. Aug. 16 in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge at 4 PM. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge will be held at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association
, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com