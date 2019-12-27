Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
77 Mendon St.
Uxbridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dunlap


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Dunlap Obituary
Raymond R. Dunlap, 81

UXBRIDGE - Raymond R. Dunlap, 81, of Uxbridge passed away Wed. Dec. 25, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years Catherine A. (Muscato) Dunlap.

He was born in 1938 in Milford the son of the late Ronald J. and Therese B. (DeManche) Dunlap. After graduating St. Mary's High School in Milford in 1956, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Lester.

Ray's engineering career began at Water's Company. With perseverance and diligence, he aided in founding Zymark Corporation in 1981. Retiring from his engineering career at Avia. Ray's legacy included several patents for the laboratory robotics and liquid chromatography industry. His exceptional talent was respected, and he is fondly remembered as a mentor in the engineering field.

A resident of Uxbridge for over 50 years, Ray enjoyed working on cars, stamp collecting, traveling, history, hunting and most of all loved time spent with his family.

He is survived by his children Denise M. Murphy and her husband Peter of Framingham, Jeremy J. Dunlap of Plymouth, Melanie J. Dunlap –Vieira and her husband David of Uxbridge, and Tenley O. Dunlap of Uxbridge; 7 grandchildren Kevin, Justin, Madeline, Maggie, Abigail, Grace, and Adriana; one great-grandson Wyatt; a brother-in-law Fred Pironti of Mendon, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Mark R. Dunlap; two sisters Priscilla Pironti and Patricia Lyons and a brother-in-law William Lyons.

Visiting hours will be Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.

Funeral services will be Friday January 3, 2020 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -