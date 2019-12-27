|
Raymond R. Dunlap, 81
UXBRIDGE - Raymond R. Dunlap, 81, of Uxbridge passed away Wed. Dec. 25, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years Catherine A. (Muscato) Dunlap.
He was born in 1938 in Milford the son of the late Ronald J. and Therese B. (DeManche) Dunlap. After graduating St. Mary's High School in Milford in 1956, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Lester.
Ray's engineering career began at Water's Company. With perseverance and diligence, he aided in founding Zymark Corporation in 1981. Retiring from his engineering career at Avia. Ray's legacy included several patents for the laboratory robotics and liquid chromatography industry. His exceptional talent was respected, and he is fondly remembered as a mentor in the engineering field.
A resident of Uxbridge for over 50 years, Ray enjoyed working on cars, stamp collecting, traveling, history, hunting and most of all loved time spent with his family.
He is survived by his children Denise M. Murphy and her husband Peter of Framingham, Jeremy J. Dunlap of Plymouth, Melanie J. Dunlap –Vieira and her husband David of Uxbridge, and Tenley O. Dunlap of Uxbridge; 7 grandchildren Kevin, Justin, Madeline, Maggie, Abigail, Grace, and Adriana; one great-grandson Wyatt; a brother-in-law Fred Pironti of Mendon, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Mark R. Dunlap; two sisters Priscilla Pironti and Patricia Lyons and a brother-in-law William Lyons.
Visiting hours will be Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be Friday January 3, 2020 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019