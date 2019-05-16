|
Raymond R. Fish, 75
Webster - Raymond R. Fish, 75, died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home.
He leaves 3 daughters, Janice M. Duffy, with whom he lived, Lynn M. Kihm and her husband Greg of Worcester, and Christina M. Fish of Holden; 6 grandchildren, Heather Costello, Kyle Furtado, Joshua Furtado, Jessica Furtado, Brittany Grey and her husband Madison, and Matthew Fish; a great-grandson, Ryan Grey; a sister, Elizabeth L. Hyland and her husband George of Holden; and many friends.
He was born in Worcester and raised in Rutland, the son of Richard and Mary (Skamarack) Fish. He lived in Webster for 25 years.
Mr. Fish first worked as a chef for 5 years during the construction of the Alaska pipeline. He was then a machinist at Morgan Construction Company in Worcester for many years, retiring in 2003.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing scrabble.
Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, May 19, in the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster. Donations in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019