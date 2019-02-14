|
Raymond F. Godin Jr.
FITCHBURG - Raymond F. Godin Jr. 83, born March 11, 1935, passed away February 12th 2019, surrounded by his children, at the Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester after bravely battling a short, but challenging illness. Ray was the husband of the late Diane (Lucey) who died in 2003, and the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Edith (Jena) Godin.
Ray was proud to be a lifelong Fitchburg resident. He graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1953. Ray maintained many friendships from his youth and enjoyed his class reunions. He played basketball and ran track in school. Ray attended WPI, during which time he met Diane.
As a young man Ray was actively involved at the YMCA. For many years Ray taught swimming lessons to hundreds of children, through the YMCA, at Whalom Lake, where he was also a life guard. He loved reminiscing about those years and all the fun he had during that time. He enjoyed reading about history, cooking, and traveling to Disney. Ray loved attending the many performances offered by FSU. Ray had so much fun on the annual family week at Hampton. Later in life, as he slowed down, he didn't complain, he enjoyed watching golf and having dinner, every night, with at least one of his children.
Ray worked 38 years for the City of Fitchburg, DPW, retiring as Acting Commissioner of Streets. He enjoyed his job and his colleagues very much.
Ray was proud to serve on the board of the Municipal Employees Credit Union for many years, the board of the Friends of Coggshall, the Longsjo Bike Committee. He was a member of the Worcester Men's Retired Club.
The greatest joy for Ray was his family. He was an outstanding and involved Dad! He and Diane provided an idyllic childhood for their five children that was filled with joy, security, and contentment. He loved being Grandpa to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ray also dearly loved his four in-law children, six in-law grandchildren, and his in-law siblings.
Ray is survived , and will be sorely missed, by his children; Lyn and Tony Bourque, Sue and Dave Farnsworth, Ted and Lisa Godin, Annmarie Godin and Bob Otto, and Sam Godin. His grandchildren; Joshua and Joyanna Farnsworth, Ryan and Lia Mooney-Bourque, Keith Farnsworth, Melissa and Martin Bourque-Silva, Tess and Dominic Gessler, Kristin and Mike O'Neil, Amber Godin, Kyle and Trish Godin, and Troy Godin. His great-grandchildren; Bella, Thiago, and Fiona Silva, Cooper and Milo Farnsworth, Nathan O'Neil, Eli and Cole Godin, (and baby Diana Lucey O'Neil, due in July). His in-laws, to whom he was very close, Barbara Harrington, Phyllis and Red Bissonette, John Lucey, Marilyn and Mike Lucey-Bzroza, and Peggy and Charlie Zisch. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Ray was pre-deceased by his wife, parents, and brothers-in-law Joe Harrington and Harry Lucey, and sister-in-law Mary Lucey.
Ray's family would like to thank the staffs of Health Alliance Clinton/Leominster Campus, UMass Medical in Worcester, and the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, for their kind attention to Ray.
A Mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Camillus/St. Bernard's Church, 336 Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. There will be no calling hours. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name may be made to the; Friends of Coggshall, P.O. Box 792, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or The Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg,MA is directing.
Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019