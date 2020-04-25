|
|
Raymond Goguen,61
EAST BROOKFIELD - Raymond Goguen,61, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness.He leaves behind his wife Theresa; his son Corey; stepchildren Fran, Chris, Jen, Jess, and Patty; his grandchildren Alex, Abby, Riley, Brian, Fiona, Felicia, and Gail Marie; 2 sisters and a daughter. Ray will be remembered for his love for animals, especially his dog Sadie. He was happiest cruising with his wife, Theresa. Ray was passionate about music, especially his Buffett and Springsteen stations. His generosity, love, and helpfulness will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and co-workers at Raytheon.A Celebration of Ray's Life will held at a later date. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020