|
|
Raymond Gottlieb, 72
Westborough - Raymond Gottlieb, 72 died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Healthcare after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Gold), a son Ari Gottlieb and his wife, Julia of Natick, a daughter Rebecca wife of Joshua Robbins of Hopkinton, a brother Geoffrey Gottlieb and his wife Alice of Great Barrington, MA, a sister Lisa Gottlieb of New York City and four grandchildren; Samuel, Hannah, Jacob, and Eva.
He was born in Lowell and was the son of Joseph and Betty-Lou (Friedberg) Gottlieb and had lived in Westborough for 46 years.
He graduated Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Administration.
With his family he owned and operated Foster's Associates in Holden for many years, manufacturers of steel rolls. Prior to working for the family business, he traded commodities.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 12:00 NOON ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH IN THE CHAPEL OF SHARON MEMORIAL PARK ON DEDHAM STREET IN SHARON, MA UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial Observance will be held through Thursday evening, February 13th and 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Friday, February 14th at his residence in Westborough.
Memorial contributions may be made to Department of Neurology Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020