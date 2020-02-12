Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
CHAPEL OF SHARON MEMORIAL PARK
DEDHAM STREET
SHARON, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
His residence
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gottlieb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Gottlieb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Gottlieb Obituary
Raymond Gottlieb, 72

Westborough - Raymond Gottlieb, 72 died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Healthcare after a long illness.

He leaves his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Gold), a son Ari Gottlieb and his wife, Julia of Natick, a daughter Rebecca wife of Joshua Robbins of Hopkinton, a brother Geoffrey Gottlieb and his wife Alice of Great Barrington, MA, a sister Lisa Gottlieb of New York City and four grandchildren; Samuel, Hannah, Jacob, and Eva.

He was born in Lowell and was the son of Joseph and Betty-Lou (Friedberg) Gottlieb and had lived in Westborough for 46 years.

He graduated Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

With his family he owned and operated Foster's Associates in Holden for many years, manufacturers of steel rolls. Prior to working for the family business, he traded commodities.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 12:00 NOON ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH IN THE CHAPEL OF SHARON MEMORIAL PARK ON DEDHAM STREET IN SHARON, MA UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.

Memorial Observance will be held through Thursday evening, February 13th and 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Friday, February 14th at his residence in Westborough.

Memorial contributions may be made to Department of Neurology Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -