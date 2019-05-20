|
|
Raymond J. Jessie, 78
Worcester - Raymond J. Jessie, 78, of Worcester, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer.
His wife of 50 years, Nancy M. (Sullivan) Jessie, died in 2013. He leaves a son, William R. Jessie of Oxford; two daughters, Theresa Jessie Pomerleau and her husband Dean of Pennsylvania, and Lori Payne and her husband Michael of New Hampshire; a sister, Frances Roy of Mendon, four grandchildren, Kendall Pomerleau, Kimberly Payne, Skye Payne and Liam Jessie; and one niece and two nephews. He was born in Worcester, son of Harold and Barbara (Sullivan) Jessie.
Raymond was a general foreman for the City of Worcester DPW. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves and the Elks Lodge. He was infamous for wearing shorts year round, no matter the weather.
The funeral will be held Thursday, May 23 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, with a Mass at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston. Calling hours are Wednesday, May 22 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
www.ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019