Raymond F. Kirally, Sr.NORTHBOROUGH - Raymond F. Kirally, Sr, 88, a longtime Northborough resident and proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Raymond was born in East Lyme, CT and grew up in Manchester, CT. Prior to graduation Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served his tour in Korea.In the early 1960s Raymond relocated to Northborough and for most of his working career, was employed as a printing press mechanic at Ideal Roller Corp. in Marlborough. With his skilled mechanic's hands, Raymond could be found repairing bicycles at the former Everybody's Bicycle Shop in Northborough and keeping Westborough State Hospital's janitorial department up and running. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.Raymond is survived by one son, Raymond F. Kirally, Jr., his wife Theresa and two granddaughters, Shea and Amber, all of Southborough. His wife, Jane W. (Bailey) Kirally, passed away in 2018.A calling hour will be held from 10-11AM on Friday, July 24 at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral service in the funeral home will begin at 11am. Burial with military honors will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. All services will follow current Covid19 guidelines; masks will be required.