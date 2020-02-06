|
|
Raymond P. LaRocque
Worcester - Raymond P. LaRocque, 72, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the St. Vincent Hospital after a period of declining health. Ray was born in Worcester and raised in Westborough, the son to the late e. Raymond and Florence (Langevin) LaRocque.
After graduation from Westborough H.S. in 1965 Raymond earned his degree in Marine Technology in 1970 from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, NC. For several years during the Cuban Missile Crisis he served as a civilian marine technician aboard the USS Researcher. During this time Ray was able to enjoy the beauty of the ocean and found a passion to explore his surroundings; he most especially appreciated the beauty of the Azores. Raymond worked at UPS for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2014.
In 1992 Raymond returned to Cape Fear CC to study machining technology. He looked forward to trips to Misquamicut Beach with his wife, Joan and time spent in Wolfeboro, NH visiting his parents. He found solace in visiting the Westborough Reservoir, had an eclectic affinity for music, and cherished caring for his pets. Ray looked forward to entertaining friends and was a master storyteller; he could captivate his audience indefinitely with great stories.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Joan M. Cotter; two children, Jesse Cotter and his wife Meagan of Groton, MA, Elizabeth Hicks and her husband Nick of Halifax, MA; two nieces and a nephew. He also leaves one sister, Elaine DePari and her husband William of Virginia.
Friends are invited to visit with Raymond's family from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral and time to remember Raymond will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11. Raymond's family respectfully request that in lieu of cut flowers please consider planting a tree, shrub or other plants in memory of Ray as he loved nature.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020