Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
View Map
Raymond Lawrence Obituary
Raymond A Lawrence 75

Uticia NY/Worcester - Raymond A. Lawrence, 75, of Uticia NY, formerly of Worcester, is now at peace. He passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Raymond born in Worcester, a son of the late Philip and Barbara (Cronin) Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Anna; his son, Philip W. Lawrence; daughter and son-in-law, Kristine E. and Rev. Jeffrey Rogers; grandchildren, Drew, Zachary, Jacob, Bethany, and Arianna Rogers; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Gail Lawrence of Worcester. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, James Lawrence; mother-in-law, Myrtle Brainard; father-in-law William Brainard; sister-in-law, Billie Jean Awad; and best friend, Ellen Kariku.

Interment & committal prayers will take place graveside at Hope Cemetery in Worcester, MA on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm, section 90. For more information or to leave a message please visit, www.eannacefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
