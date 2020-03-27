|
|
Raymond E. LeBlanc, Jr. 70
Uxbridge - Raymond E. LeBlanc, Jr. 70, of Uxbridge passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester following a period of declining health. He was the husband of Nancy (Desjourdy) LeBlanc.
Mr. LeBlanc was a longtime police officer for the Town of Uxbridge and later was an Inspector for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. He also owned and operated Brookside Driving Academy in Northbridge for the past 27 years. He served the Town of Uxbridge as a longtime Assessor and was also a manager of Patrick's Function Hall in Uxbridge.
Butch was born in Whitinsville in 1949 the son of the late Raymond and Lorraine (Isabelle) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School.
He enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He also loved all sports and especially enjoyed following the Boston teams. He was an Off-ice official for the American Hockey League for all Worcester based AHL teams.
In addition to his wife Nancy of 46 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kristin LeBlanc of Uxbridge; a son-in-law, Edward Lewis of Uxbridge; his brother, Neil LeBlanc and his wife Susan of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two sisters, Diane and her husband John Brothers of Uxbridge and Lynne and her husband Donald Gaskell of Uxbridge; one grandson Nickolas; his godson Christopher Brothers and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents Willie and Edouilda (Dion) Isabelle and Henry and Leona (Dalbec) LeBlanc.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough and to the UMass Medical Center in Worcester for their care, kindness, support, and compassion.
The family and friends of Butch are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Funeral services will be at a later date. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020