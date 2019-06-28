|
|
Raymond E. Levasseur Sr., 69
Leicester - Raymond E. Levasseur Sr., 69, of Leicester, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 26th.
Raymond is survived by his three children, Raymond E. Levasseur Jr. and his wife, Kathy Rondeau of Auburn, Jeffrey A. Levasseur and his wife, Lynn of Wilbraham and Dawn M. Levasseur of Worcester; two brothers, Edward L. Levasseur of Clearwater, FL and Gerard V. Levasseur Jr. of Beverly Hills, FL; three sisters, Claire M. Murphy of Worcester, Diane L. Zapasnik of Spartansburg, SC and Christine Pellerin of Jefferson; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Mr. Levasseur was born in Worcester, son of the late Gerard and Irene (Thibeault) Levasseur and is also predeceased by two sisters, Marie Levasseur and Mary Levasseur.
Ray proudly served in the United States Army Reserve and the United States Coast Guard and worked for many years as a truck driver for Al's Oil Company and most recently for White Out Snow Management.
Mr. Levasseur was a member of the American Legion Vernon Hill Post #435 and had a love of fixing cars. Ray was a kind and caring person that had a wonderful trait of always making the people that were in his company to laugh and enjoy themselves. When it came to lending a helping hand, Ray did not know how to say no, he gladly helped in any way that he could, especially to the fellow residents at his apartment complex. Ray was a happy and fun-loving person; however, he was the happiest when he was spending time with his family.
Calling hours to celebrate the life of Mr. Levasseur will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 7PM in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the 300 5th Avenue Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019