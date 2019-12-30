|
Raymond C. Lussier, 91
Northbridge -
Raymond C. "Ray" Lussier, 91, died on December 28, 2019, in his home in Northbridge, after a short illness.
His wife of 63 years, Josephine A. "Josie" (Benoit) Lussier, died in 2013.
He leave two sons: Steven N. Lussier of Palm Bay, FL, and Leonard R. Lussier and his wife, Donna M. (Lacoy) Lussier of Whitinsville; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Pomella (Comtois) Lussier of Northbridge; two brothers: Leo Lussier of Uxbridge and Normand Lussier of Northbridge; and a stepbrother, William "Red" Perron of Douglas.
Born and raised in Northbridge, where he lived all of his life, he was educated in Northbridge schools.
Mr. Lussier worked as a dye mixer for 32 years, first at the Paul Whitin Manufacturing Co., Northbridge, and then at Kupfer Bros., Riverdale. He then was a shipper for several years at the Whitin Machine Works, Whitinsville, and at Honeywell, Inc., Northborough. Finally, he was employed for 12 years by the Northbridge Public Schools as a groundskeeper at Northbridge High School in Whitinsville. He retired in 1993. He also worked for 40 years as a part- time deliveryman for Lapointe Appliances, Northbridge.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge, where he was a bereavement committee volunteer for many years. He also volunteered for over 50 years as a bingo committee worker for the Knights of Columbus council in Whitinsville.
Mr. Lussier was the last of the founding board of directors members of the former Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps of Northbridge at the time of his death.
Mr. Lussier's funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to the Lussier Family from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019