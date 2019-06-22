|
Raymond J. Nahkala, 75
Oakham - Raymond J. Nahkala, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Oakham, Ray was raised by his father and step mother Weikko and Hellen Nahkala and lived here his entire life.
He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his wife of many years, Christine L. (Parkman) Nahkala; his son and Oakham Fire Chief, Jeffery J. Nahkala his wife, Gretchen of Oakham; four brothers, George Van Deusen, Donald Nahkala Norman Nahkala, and Richard Nahkala,three sisters, Helen Chaplain, Cindy Davis and Joan Casey, two grandchildren, Jane Nahkala and Jake Nahkala and his fiancé, Jessica Topper. Ray was predeceased by his father Weikko and brother Weikko Nahkala Jr. After graduating from North Brookfield High School, Ray enrolled in the United States Marine Corps. He spent the following 45 years working in the dental laboratory business. In 1990, Ray, partnered with his son and opened Incisal Edge, Inc , retiring in 2008. In his spare time, Ray worked as a part-time Oakham police officer and served many years as a volunteer firefighter in town, retiring as a captain. Ray was an active member of Oakham Congregational Church. He was considered a true train enthusiast and was a long time "railfan." He traveled to various train conventions and railroads. Besides his love of trains, Ray enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his cats and dogs. He was best known for his engaging personality.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ray's family from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, June 28, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A memorial service celebrating and honoring Ray's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 29, at the Congregational Church of Oakham, 4 Coldbrook Rd., Oakham. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Oakham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Oakham Congregational Church, 4 Coldbrook Rd., Oakham, MA 01068, or Oakham Fire Department Association, 178A Barre Rd., Oakham, MA 01068. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019