|
|
Raymond B. Orciuch 90
Shrewsbury - Raymond B. Orciuch, 90, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Ray is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Juliana M. (Donoghue) Orciuch, daughters Juliana Masley (Joel), Alisa Waskevich, Bernadette Bazzett (Eric) and Mary A. Orciuch; sons Raymond Jr. (Sharon) and Michael J. Orciuch; eighteen grandchildren Arianna, Nicholas and Alexandra Masley; Emily, Katherine, Sarah and Daniel Waskevich; Rachael, Eric and David Bazzett; Hayley, Kyle and Chase Orciuch; Kelsey, Olivia, Georgia and Connor Giedymin and one great granddaughter, Ramona Brosnihan. Ray was predeceased by granddaughter Meryl A. Giedymin and siblings Mary LaRoche, Statia Orciuch, Theadosia Salvatore, Edward Orciuch, Frances Misilo, and Germaine Kempinski.
Born August 19, 1929 in Worcester, Ray was the son of Jan and Ursula Orciuch. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester and studied at St. Anslem College in Manchester, NH. At the age of 19, Ray enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served for four years. He worked as an indoor repair technician for New England Telephone & Telegraph Company for 35 years, retiring at the age of 58, after which he and Julie were fortunate enough to spend 27 winters as snowbirds in Naples, FL.
First and foremost, Ray loved and cherished the time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grand-daughter, Ramona, who was named after him. Ray was a lover of life and always up for any adventure. He volunteered for more than 20 summers as a host camper at Shawme-Crowell State Forest in Sandwich where children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews always joined him to camp. He was a lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Christopher's Parish in Worcester. He was an avid photographer, distributing thousands of slides and pictures to family members over the years. He loved to travel, dance, fish, golf, and partake in any activity that put him in the great outdoors.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 34 Ward Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or Veteran's, Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.To view Ray's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020