Raymond J. Picard, 21
Worcester - Raymond Joel Picard at the age of 21, a beloved son, brother, and uncle, succumbed to a courageous battle with depression and drug addiction on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Worcester. He was born in Worcester the son of the late Philippe W. Picard and Micheline (Boucher) Picard who resides in Worcester.
Besides his mother Micheline, he is survived by his sister, Deborah Picard of Worcester; his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Elaine (Blondin) Boucher of Grafton; paternal grandparents, Joel and Mary (O'Connor) Picard of Bethel, Vermont; a step father, Bruce E. LaBoffa of Worcester; a step sister, Jodi LaBoffa of Worcester; a step brother, Mark LaBoffa of Rutland; his Godmother Nicole Taylor of Grafton; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.
Ray attended Grafton High School and worked at S & G Spinning Mill in Millbury. He previously worked as the assistant manager at Domino's Pizza on Grafton St. in Worcester. He was a quiet and kind soul who enjoyed skateboarding in his youth, fishing, bowling with his friends, and rides in the family hot rod. Ray volunteered for the Special Olympics for a number of years helping with sports related activities. He could whip up a mean meal and was a great amateur cook!
Relatives and friends are to invited honor and celebrate Ray's memory by visiting with his family from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 25th, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Ray's family will gather privately at Rural Cemetery in Rutland for a prayer service. In Ray's memory donations may be to Spectrum Health Systems, Inc. 10 Mechanic Street, Suite 302, Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019