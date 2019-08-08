|
Raymond B. "Ray" Pileggi, 75
LEICESTER - Raymond B."Ray" Pileggi, 75, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at home surround by his family.
Raymond is survived by his three children, Robert Pileggi and his wife Maura of Holden, Raeanne Pileggi and her husband Anthony of Spencer and Richard Pileggi of Cherry Valley and 2 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Humbert & Angela Pileggi from Worcester, MA and his baby brother.
Ray was born on August 27, 1943 in Worcester, MA and he was a graduate of Leicester High School. Ray worked at Table Talk Pie, Thom McAn and the Commonwealth of Mass where he was in the Executive Office for Administration & Finance, Office of Management Information Systems and the Records Management Center until he retired. He was a great family man and a loving father who enjoyed his grandkids Angela Doldo and Toni Doldo. Ray also enjoyed playing pool at Hillcrest Country Club weekly. His family will also remember him with his fishing hat, flannel shirt and jeans.
The funeral for Ray will be held on Tuesday, August 13,2019 with a Mass at 10am in St Pius X Church, 1161 Main St., Leicester. The burial will follow in St.Josephs Cemetery Waite St. Leicester. Donations may be made in his name to the Second Chance Animal Shelter PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. in Spencer is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019