Raymond J. Rice, 67
Oxford - Raymond J. Rice, 67, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
His wife, Debra-Ann (Martunas) Rice died February 15, 2007.
He leaves a son, Craig R. Rice and his wife Christine of Leicester, and a daughter Shana M. Teal and her husband Brian R. Teal of Oxford;
one brother, Charles 'Bill' Rice of Rutland, two sisters, Patricia Wrobel of Dudley and Kathy Kozielewicz of Webster, 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Gould of Auburn.
Ray was born in Worcester, June 29, 1952, son of the late Charles R. and Victoria (Bovat) Rice and was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade. He worked in sales at Linder's Auto Parts for many years and retired in 2018.
Ray worked part time for the Oxford Police Department, was a member of St. Roch's Church, and he was also involved with Central Mass. Drag Races and his pride and joy '67 Camaro.
Calling Hours will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-8pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER-OXFORD FUNERAL HOME, 247 Main St.
The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am in St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St. followed by burial in St. Roch's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: [email protected]
To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Ray, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019