Raymond M. Salvo, 85
Northborough - Raymond M. Salvo passed away on October 9, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. Mr. Salvo was a graphic arts teacher at the former Worcester Boy's Trade High School for over 30 years, and a long time resident of Northborough. A memorial service to remember Mr. Salvo will be held on November 16 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Westborough.
For Raymond's obituary please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019