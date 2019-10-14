Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Salvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Salvo


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Salvo Obituary
Raymond M. Salvo, 85

Northborough - Raymond M. Salvo passed away on October 9, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. Mr. Salvo was a graphic arts teacher at the former Worcester Boy's Trade High School for over 30 years, and a long time resident of Northborough. A memorial service to remember Mr. Salvo will be held on November 16 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Westborough.

For Raymond's obituary please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now