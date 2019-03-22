|
Raymonde A. (Belanger) Carreaux-Forand, 85
WORCESTER - Raymonde A. (Belanger) Carreaux-Forand, 85 of Worcester, passed away March 21st at Life Care Center of Auburn. Her husband, Henry Forand predeceased her in 1998. She is survived by her son, Paul Carreaux, Sr. and his wife Donna; her daughters, Linda Desai, Denise Desrosiers, Michelle Mazejka and her husband, John, Mary Ellen Ivory-Mayer and her husband, William, step-daughters, Nancy Desrosiers and Barbara O'Connor; her grandchildren, Paul Carreaux, Jr, Nicole Halls, Sean and Joshua Desai, John H. Desrosiers, Julie Kaiser, Stephanie and Kimberly Mazejka, David Ivory and Jessica Mayer; three great-grandchildren, John G. and Matthew Desrosiers and Avery Kaiser; her sisters, Lorraine Vandal and Huguette Peters; her brother, Jerry Belanger and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Lucille Smith; her brother, Guy Belanger; and her sons-in-law, Gerard Desrosiers and Arvin Desai.
Raymonde was born in St. Hermenegilde, Quebec, Canada the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Pelletier) Belanger. She had worked for Allegro Systems for many years. Raymonde enjoyed cooking, gardening and sitting in the sun. Ray will be remembered as a wonderful and kind woman who was always there when you needed her. She was loved by all.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements, which are private.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019