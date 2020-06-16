Rebecca "Becky" Seale Ekstrom, 70
SPENCER - Rebecca "Becky" Seale Ekstrom, age 70, of Spencer, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.
She leaves her devoted husband of 44 years, Robert C. Ekstrom, her two sons Rodger S. Ekstrom and his wife Nadine of Boylston, Jesse W. Ekstrom and his wife Kara of Boylston, and her daughter Kaitlyn M. Ekstrom-Doig and her husband Nick of Putnam. Becky leaves three brothers; Jonathan Seale and his wife Helen of Worcester, Nathaniel Seale and his wife Sharon of Worcester, Timothy Seale and Sandy Seale of Spencer. She leaves five granddaughters; Meaghan, Nicole, Bronwyn, Awen, and Zora who she loved spending time with, whether reading books, talking about their accomplishments, or sharing her love for gardening. Becky leaves several nieces and nephews who will always remember her love and compassion for family and friendship.
Born in South Attleboro, she was the daughter of the former Reverend George E. and Nancy B. (Brown) Seale. She later graduated from Burncoat High School in Worcester and received a bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester. She worked in public relations at Worcester State University, Girls Inc., and later became the Moderator at Greendale People's Church in Worcester. During her time of volunteering at Greendale People's Church, Becky produced and directed the annual Christmas pageant, Angels Among Us. The production ran for nearly 15 years, included more than 100 cast and crew from all parts of the community, live animals from the Heifer Project, and original music written with her brother Tim and close friends from the church.
Her deep connection and love for horses remained constant as she became an equestrian masseuse upon retirement, volunteered, and sponsored horses at the Central New England Equine Rescue (CNEER) in West Brookfield. She had a passion for helping others, always giving to organizations that supported those in need. Becky was a youthful, vibrant, upbeat, and caring person who embraced every day with an open mind and an open heart.
She enjoyed walking with friends, hiking, yoga, horseback riding, traveling, and most importantly her loving family. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, no public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CNEER, Inc. 96 New Braintree Rd., West Brookfield, MA 01585 or www.centralnewenglandequinerescue.com/donate. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.