Rebecca Wetherbee

Rebecca (Wixted) Wetherbee, 54
Worcester - Rebecca (Wixted) Wetherbee, 54, of Worcester, died Friday, July 17th in U-Mass Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Matthew T. Wetherbee; three sons, John R. Wetherbee and his wife, Ali of Coventry, RI, Christopher M. Wetherbee and his wife, Stephanie of Rutland and Daniel S. Wetherbee and his wife, Mackenzie of East Brookfield; her daughter, Alyssa Wetherbee of Worcester; a brother, Seth Cunningham of Worcester and her sister, Rachel G. Wixted of Worcester; four grandchildren, Rylan, Aiden, Reese and Riley Wetherbee; several nephews, nieces, aunts uncles and cousins.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Dennis A. and Dorothy M. (Cunningham) Wixted; and was a graduate of Holy Name High School, Quinsigamond Community College and Worcester State College. Rebecca had owned and operated Shear Creations in Holden, before pursuing her passion for nursing and working as a registered nurse at U-Mass Hospital, Memorial Campus. She was a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and was a strong union supporter. She was also active with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She and her husband were great supporters of live music and attending concerts, beginning at the age of 1, when she attended a Grateful Dead Concert. Rebecca also loved time at the beach, especially Ogunquit Beach, reading and dancing. Her greatest joy was time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her visitation will be held, Wednesday, July 22nd, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services will be private.