|
|
Rebekah O'Connor, 77
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, TX - Rebekah O'Connor, of Clear Lake Shores, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in League City, Texas at the age of 77. She was born on March 26, 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Clifton and Nelle Butler. Rebekah was a member of the Junior League in Shreveport, Boston and Houston. She enjoyed being on the water and water activities like tubing and boating. She also enjoyed taking care of flowers and especially enjoyed reading and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis and sister Lynn Floyd Argo. Rebekah is survived by her children Dennis Leo O'Connor III of Worcester, MA, Clifton Butler O'Connor of Katy, TX, Amy Nelle Larkin of North Richland Hills, TX, grandchildren Christopher O'Connor, Alayna O'Connor, Lindsey O'Connor, Zachary Larkin, Connor Larkin, Megan Larkin, Margaret O'Connor, Terrence O'Connor, Claire O'Connor, Emma O'Connor and many other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020