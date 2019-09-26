|
Regina S. Bugan, 76
Webster - Regina S. (Wenski) Bugan, 76, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26th, 2019 in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after a long illness.
She leaves her two sons, Craig R. Bugan of Webster and Joseph D. Bugan and his wife Susan of Webster; her six grandchildren, Erica Bugan of Webster, Victoria Bugan of Webster, David Bugan of Worcester, Jocelyn Bugan of Salem, Leah Bugan of Dudley and Jack Bugan of Dudley; and her two great grandchildren, Elijah Bugan and David Bugan, Jr. She was predeceased by her former husband David A. Bugan. Regina was born in Webster the daughter of Leon and Estella (Surozynski) Wenski.
Regina was the Town Clerk for the Town of Webster serving 30 years of dedicated service before retiring many years ago. She served 14 years prior as the Assistant Town Clerk. She also served as a Justice of the Peace during her time in the Town Clerk office. Regina was a co-founder of and the 1st President of the Webster Firefighters Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching and going to sports events. She was a fan of many sports teams but was especially a fan of the Brooklyn/LA Dodgers and the NY Yankees. She was also a music fan, especially a fan of Elvis Presley. Regina had an interest in Route 66 and a desire to drive it. She loved visiting New York City. Regina's favorite place to visit was Cape Cod. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Calling hours for Regina will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 7:00pm. Her burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019