Regina L. Bumpus, 94
Gardner/Grafton - Regina L.(Krzykowski) Bumpus, 94, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 at Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton. She was predeceased by her husband David J. Bumpus. Regina also leaves her son David Bumpus and his wife Kaye, daughter Susan Wenc and her husband Mitchell, daughter in-law Janet Bumpus; her grandchildren David Bumpus, Daniel Wenc and Jonathan and Bradford Bumpus along with 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces. She was also predeceased by her son Michael Bumpus. Regina was born August 10, 1924 in Shelburne Falls, MA, daughter of the late Bronislaw and Stefan Krzykowski. Her roots were in Hubbardston where at a young age she worked on her family's farm. She and her husband David also spent time at their summer home in Maine and they retired to a lake house on Lake Monomonac in Winchendon, where they treasured time with family. If you knew Regina you'll remember her warmth, her meticulous appearance and a strong, independent woman that lived her life constantly proving that actions spoke louder than words. She'll be greatly missed. All are welcome to a Remembrance Service for Regina Saturday March 2nd at 11:00am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will be private. Please honor Regina with a donation to at . A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019