Regina D. (Duffy) Cullen, 81
Shrewsbury - Mrs. Regina D. (Duffy) Cullen, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester of complications from COVID-19. She was 81 years-old.
Jean was born in Philadelphia on May 31, 1938 a daughter of the late Francis X. and Ann (Bonner) Duffy. She graduated from West Catholic High School for Girls. Jean earned her undergraduate degree from Immaculata College and went on to earn her Master's Degree from Villanova University.
Jean's professional career as an educator included serving children from early childhood care through assisting special needs middle school and high school students. She served as a catechist at St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury. She was also a tireless supporter of her family's athletic pursuits throughout her life.
Her romance with James Cullen led to their marriage at St. Louis Parish in Yeadon, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind four children: Cathleen Cullen of Shrewsbury, James Cullen, Jr. of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Julie Karavan of Linwood, New Jersey, and Patrick Cullen of Greenland, New Hampshire.
Jean's life was rooted in her family, neighborhood and simple pleasures. She enjoyed the beaches of the Jersey shore, "digging in the dirt", "poking around" small shops, relaxing in her pool, and tackling a good read. Her greatest joy came from her nine grandchildren: Michael Looney, James Cullen III, Ryan Cullen, Sean Cullen, Samuel Cullen, Peter Cullen, Edith Cullen, Elizabeth Cullen and Luke Karavan. Her home and her kitchen were always open to family, friends and especially her grandchildren; where Nanny's bacon & eggs, chicken, beef stew, cookies and other simple, hearty fare were always available, cooked to order.
At barely 5 feet and wearing a size 2, Jean was small in stature but strong in spirit. She was a proud Irish Catholic and longtime member of St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury. In her later years she cared for her own father, and her husband and weathered several illnesses, herself. Her family is eternally grateful for the care and kindness extended by the numerous nurses and doctors at UMass Medical Center. A special thanks to longtime neighbor and local nurse Lydia Deranian for her compassion and care throughout Jean's later years.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, James, and her brother, Francis X. Duffy of Devon, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind a brother Daniel Duffy of Avon, New Jersey and a sister, Ann (Nancy) Duffy of Northfield, New Jersey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout the greater Philadelphia region, and beloved neighbors and friends.
Family and friends will be invited to honor and remember Jean's life at a mass and burial to be scheduled when the pandemic passes, and groups are free to gather. In the meantime, those who wish to honor Jean's memory may contribute to Assumption College Men's Hockey, 500 Salisbury Street, Worcester, Massachusetts 01608; Shrewsbury Council on Aging, Attn: Meals on Wheels Program, 98 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts 01545; or other charitable organization of their choosing. Finally, the Cullen Family expresses their gratitude for the abundance of love expressed by all over the past several days.
Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020