|
|
Regina A. Krikorian, 66
Webster - Regina A. (Cloutier) Krikorian, 66, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harrington Hospital in Webster.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3 pm until 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be in the Sunday Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020