Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
More Obituaries for Regina Krikorian
Regina Krikorian Obituary
Regina A. Krikorian, 66

Webster - Regina A. (Cloutier) Krikorian, 66, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harrington Hospital in Webster.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3 pm until 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be in the Sunday Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
