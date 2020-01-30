|
|
Regina A. Krikorian, 66
Webster - Regina A. (Cloutier) Krikorian, 66, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harrington Hospital in Webster.
Regina is survived by her dedicated and loving son, Stephen S. Krikorian and his wife Laura of Shrewsbury; two grandsons, Stephen Krikorian, II, and Cody Krikorian, both of Texas; two brothers, Denis Cloutier and Michael Cloutier; two sisters, Barbara O'Keefe and Elaine Nydan of West Brookfield; her former husband, Stephen Krikorian; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Annette Lambert, Lisa St. George, and Rene Casey. Regina was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, John and Josephine (Crespin) Cloutier.
Regina was a loving and wonderful woman, who delighted in sharing kindness and a smile. She worked in the lumber department at Lowe's in Westborough, having previously been the exit clerk at Sam's Club in Worcester. She was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved butterflies, a good round of BINGO, and any opportunity to be with her grandsons. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours and a Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 4, from 3 pm until 6 pm, with a Funeral Service at 6 pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will be held privately.
Flowers may be sent or donations in her memory may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
