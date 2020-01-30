Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Regina Krikorian
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Krikorian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Krikorian


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Krikorian Obituary
Regina A. Krikorian, 66

Webster - Regina A. (Cloutier) Krikorian, 66, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harrington Hospital in Webster.

Regina is survived by her dedicated and loving son, Stephen S. Krikorian and his wife Laura of Shrewsbury; two grandsons, Stephen Krikorian, II, and Cody Krikorian, both of Texas; two brothers, Denis Cloutier and Michael Cloutier; two sisters, Barbara O'Keefe and Elaine Nydan of West Brookfield; her former husband, Stephen Krikorian; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Annette Lambert, Lisa St. George, and Rene Casey. Regina was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, John and Josephine (Crespin) Cloutier.

Regina was a loving and wonderful woman, who delighted in sharing kindness and a smile. She worked in the lumber department at Lowe's in Westborough, having previously been the exit clerk at Sam's Club in Worcester. She was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved butterflies, a good round of BINGO, and any opportunity to be with her grandsons. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours and a Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 4, from 3 pm until 6 pm, with a Funeral Service at 6 pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will be held privately.

Flowers may be sent or donations in her memory may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -