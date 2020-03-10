|
Regina M. LoConto, 89
Worcester - Regina M. (Komarovskis) LoConto, 89, passed away peacefully on March 8th, 2020 at St. Mary Health Care, Worcester, MA. She is predeceased by her husband Alfred J LoConto. She, "Babci", is survived by her five children & spouses, Angelo & Juli of Shrewsbury, Andrew & Carol of Melbourne FL, Alfred of Charlton, Genevieve & Mark Poirier of Hubbardston and Irene of Studio City CA; her adoring grandchildren & spouses Andrew & Monique, Christopher & Amy, Erica, Tiffiny, Alexis, Benjamin & Erica, Josette, and Alex; her precious great-grandchildren Peter, Autumn, Cameron, Avery, Drew, Christian, Skylynn, Anthony, Daxton, Ivy, Brooklyn, Landon, and one more due in May; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by six siblings Andrew, Valentine, Stanley, Michael (Pete), Anna and Zigmund.
Regina was born in a small farm village near Daugavpils, Latvia. Her early life was extremely difficult, surviving WWII that separated her family. She and her mother crossed Europe together, living through the turmoils of war. She arrived in Worcester in 1950 after waiting 6 yrs to immigrate. Here she met her husband, raised her family and became a US citizen. She graduated as a hairdresser from Brom's Academy in 1974 only after raising her family. She was deeply religious and loved her friends, ethnic dancing and singing in her church choir. She danced with the Piast group for 30+ yrs. She loved and nurtured every family member with all her heart, devoting herself to us in every possible way. She was and is our moral compass and our guiding light. The family would like to thank St. Mary's for their loving care.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St, Worcester with burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday March 12, 2020 in HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St, Worcester, Ma, 01610 or to the American Heart Assn, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020