Regina Milewska, 88
Worcester - Regina (Jarmolowicz) Milewska, 88, of Worcester, died Friday, February 8, 2019 in her home. Her husband, Bronislaw Milewski died in 2008. She is survived by her children, a son Romuald Milewski and his wife, Teresa of Worcester; daughters, Krystyna Moniak and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Regina Anuszkiewicz and her husband Romuald of Oxford; brothers Tadeusz Jarmolowicz of Chery Valley, "Leszyk" Jarmolowicz of Poland; sister, Jadwiga Pietrewicz of Poland, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was born in Suwalki, Poland a daughter of Antoni and Aleksandra (Topolska) Jarmolowicz.
Mrs. Milewska worked many years for a cleaning service. She immigrated to the United States in 2008 after the death of her husband. She was a survivor of the German labor camps during World War II. Regina's life centered around her family, she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their life celebrations. She enjoyed music particularly polka music.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
