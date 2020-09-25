Regina (Leary) Pratt, 80Worcester - On the morning of September 24th, 2020, Regina Pratt, fondly known as "Reg", died listening to her favorite music, surrounded by her loved ones, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Reg, without a doubt we all love you more than words can express. She was special. The amount of love, and light, and joy she brought to this world and to those lucky enough to know her, is matched only by how sorely she will be missed. Reg was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of Harold R. and Grace (McKenna) Leary, and was part of the first graduating class of Notre Dame Academy. She met her sweetheart, Robert Pratt, during high school, and in July they celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband Robert, four sons, Robert and his wife Darcy, David, Richard, and John and his wife Devon, three daughters, Robin and her husband Steven, Diane, and Barbara and her husband Michael as well as nine grandchildren, Ben, Sara, Emily, Sean, Brendan, Justin, Danielle, Meghan & Colin. Reg also leaves a brother, H. Richard Leary and a sister Roseanne Ferrandino. She was predeceased by her daughter Theresa and her brother Bobby. She was involved with St. Christopher's bingo nights and enjoyed her time with "the pool pals". Words will never adequately describe the spirit of those who have passed, and Regina Ellen Pratt, will be no exception. After all, it's impossible to capture the fullness of 80+ years of living, laughing, and loving, in just a few sentences. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Reg's family from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, September 27th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, September 28th at St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston St., Worcester, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, Ct. 06611.