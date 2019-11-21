Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
Regina (Thivierge) Preston


1924 - 2019
Regina (Thivierge) Preston Obituary
Regina R. (Thivierge) Preston, 85

LANCASTER - Regina R. (Thivierge) Preston, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sterling Village.

Her loving husband, Roger Preston, passed away in May 2019. She leaves five sisters, Lorraine Fogg, Joan Lufkin, Jackie Jones, Andrea Arroyo and Carole Laperriere.

Regina was born in Amesbury, the daughter of Wilford and Regina (Vincent) Thivierge and had worked at Western Electric and Rayovac before retiring. Regina and her husband were long time members of the Seventh Day Adventist College Church in Lancaster.

Funeral services are private and under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
