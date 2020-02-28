|
Regina " Reggie" P. Sher
Worcester - Regina " Reggie" P. Sher of Worcester Mass passed peacefully in her sleep on February 28th, 2020. Almost 95 years old, Reggie was the loving spouse of the late Franklin B. Sher of Worcester and parent of Philip Sher and his wife Rachel, Diane Sher and her husband Rick Sprague, Steven Sher and his wife Kathy and Linda Cahn and her husband Robert. She loved her 8 grandchildren dearly. An avid Bridge player she loved studying the game and playing with friends. She was also a budding artist, enjoyed her Monday morning art classes and was a docent at the Worcester Art Museum for years. A graduate for University of Michigan, she read historical fiction and autobiographies to the end. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Graveside service will be held at The B'nai Brith Cemetery, 55 St. John's St., Worcester on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm. A memorial service will be held in The Beal Family Interfaith Chapel at New Bridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm. The family will greet guests until 7:00 pm. Remembrances may be made to New Bridge on the Charles, Staff Appreciation Fund,5000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026.Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors, Newton ,MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020