Reinaldo Ponce, 65
Worcester - Reinaldo Ponce, 65, of Worcester died Sunday, May 10th in St. Vincent Hospital due to complications from Covid-19. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Clara Mendez De Ponce; his mother, Gertrudes Ponce aka Abuelita Tula of Conchagua, El Salvador; a daughter, Mayra L. Soulor and her husband, Travis of Spencer; two sons, Jairo R. Ponce of Bristol, RI and Melvin V. Ponce of Worcester; three grandchildren, Jacob, Leo and Thomas; four brothers; three sisters and was predeceased by one sister.
He was born in Conchagua, El Salvador in 1955. He graduated in 1976 from a University in El Salvador with a degree in education and taught for a number of years before becoming the school principal. In 1984, He sought asylum from his homeland and relocated to the United States. During these years, he worked numerous jobs before finally finding his way back to education and becoming a school custodian for the Worcester Public Schools, working at North High School. His grandchildren were the love of his life, spending almost every non working hour with them. they were his pride and joy!
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15th at 11:30 AM in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster Street. His funeral procession will leave O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue at 11:15 AM for those who wish to join. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020