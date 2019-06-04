|
|
Rejane G. Gaumond, 92
Southbridge - Rejane G. (LeBoeuf) Gaumond, 92, of Proulx Ave., passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 in the Notre Dame Health Care Center, Worcester, after a brief illness.
Her husband, Francois A. Gaumond, passed away in 1976. She leaves her two sons, Robert R. Gaumond of Marlboro and Richard F. Gaumond of Sturbridge; her daughter, Patricia A. Gaumond of Sturbridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Roger LeBoeuf and Hermas LeBoeuf. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Romeo and Yvonne (Lippe) LeBoeuf.
Rejane worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for many years, retiring many years ago. After retiring she worked part time at her son Richard's business, Dick's Hardware Store in Southbridge. Rejane was a member of Notre Dame Parish (now St. John Paul II Parish) in Southbridge and a member of its St. Anne's Sodality. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing word puzzles.
Her family would like to thank the staff of the Notre Dame Health Care Center for all of the care and compassion the gave to Rejane during her illness.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 7th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, June 6th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John Paul II Parish, 79 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550 or to Notre Dame Health Care Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019