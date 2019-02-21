|
Rene J. Brodeur, III, 61
WORCESTER - Rene J. Brodeur, III, 61, of Worcester, died Monday, February 18th in UMass Medical Center. He is survived by his fiancee, Jill Peterson; three brothers, John M. Brodeur and his wife, Vikki, of Worcester, Stephen W. Brodeur and his wife, Amy of Charlton and William R. Brodeur and his fiancee Amanda Fish of Worcester; three sisters, Betty A. Manzello of Worcester, Gail M. Mastrorio and her husband, Edward of Spencer and Mary A. Malley and her husband, Michael of Worcester and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia A. Brodeur and his nephew, Aaron Mastrorio.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Rene J. Brodeur, Jr. and Victoria M. (Canistro) Brodeur. Rene was a graduate of South High School and then worked for Verizon as a central office technician before retiring several years ago. In 1974 at the age of 17, Rene was awarded the Carnegie Hero Award for his quick action that saved a woman's life. He will be missed by his family and friends.
His funeral is Monday, February 25th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park. Calling hours are Sunday, February 24th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Worcester State Foundation, Aaron Mastrorio ROTC Scholarship Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019