Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Lavallee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Lavallee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene Lavallee Obituary
Rene D. Lavallee, 48

SPENCER - Rene D. Lavallee, 48, of No. Spencer Rd., died Tuesday, July 23 as the result of an auto accident on Rte. 49 in E. Brookfield.

He leaves his son Michael R. Lavallee of Worcester, his father Robert J. Lavallee, Sr. of Spencer, brothers Robert J. Lavallee, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Grafton, Richard A. Lavallee of Spencer and Ronald M. Lavallee and his wife Cheryl of Waterloo, SC., nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Barbara T. (Maynard) Lavalllee in 1996 and his brother Raymond C. Lavallee in 2013.

Rene most recently worked as a real estate broker for Century 21 in Spencer, previously he was employed at Flexcon Co. in Spencer.

Rene graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. He enjoyed working on his 1988 Z 28 Camaro "IROC", but most importantly was precious time spent with his son Michael.

Funeral services for Rene will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service on Saturday from Noon to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Michael R. Lavallee Fund, c/o of Cornerstone Bank, 176 Main St., Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now