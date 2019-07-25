|
Rene D. Lavallee, 48
SPENCER - Rene D. Lavallee, 48, of No. Spencer Rd., died Tuesday, July 23 as the result of an auto accident on Rte. 49 in E. Brookfield.
He leaves his son Michael R. Lavallee of Worcester, his father Robert J. Lavallee, Sr. of Spencer, brothers Robert J. Lavallee, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Grafton, Richard A. Lavallee of Spencer and Ronald M. Lavallee and his wife Cheryl of Waterloo, SC., nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Barbara T. (Maynard) Lavalllee in 1996 and his brother Raymond C. Lavallee in 2013.
Rene most recently worked as a real estate broker for Century 21 in Spencer, previously he was employed at Flexcon Co. in Spencer.
Rene graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. He enjoyed working on his 1988 Z 28 Camaro "IROC", but most importantly was precious time spent with his son Michael.
Funeral services for Rene will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service on Saturday from Noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Michael R. Lavallee Fund, c/o of Cornerstone Bank, 176 Main St., Spencer, MA 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019